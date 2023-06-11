Kingsburg gas station catches on fire, causing roof and wall to collapse

A gas station in Kingsburg caught on fire, causing the roof and a wall to collapse Saturday evening.

Multiple fire units responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. at the Kwik Korner near the intersection of Marion and Sierra streets.

When firefighter arrived, the convenience store was filled with light smoke but was quickly engulfed for heavy smoke within minutes, according to Cal Fire.

Fire fighters initially went inside the store to help locate where the fire started and fight it from inside.

Cal Fire, however, said the store’s structure was shortly after “deemed unsafe” and had everyone evacuate the building.

As fire units fought the flames with hoses hoisted on two extended ladders and a third hose at ground level, the convenience store’s roof and a back wall collapsed.

Cal Fire reiterated that no one was inside the store at the time of the collapse and said there were no injuries.

And despite the building’s partial collapse, the fire was contained enough early on to ensure the nearby gas pumps would not catch on fire and cause even more danger, Cal Fire said.

The fire was eventually put out after about three hours.

The convenience store, as well as two nearby restaurants all sustained damage.

The Kingsburg Fire Department led the fight against the flames with assistance from Cal Fire, Selma Fire, Reedley Fire, Kings County Fire and Tulare County Fire.

Cause of the fire remains under investigation.