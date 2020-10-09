Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

The Kings XI Punjab is all set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. In this article, we shall bring to you the weather and the pitch report for the match, but before that let’s have a look at the position of the two teams on the points table. The Kings XI Punjab is placed at the bottom of the table. The change in captaincy hasn’t been quite fruitful for them as they lay at the bottom of the table with two points. The team has so far played only six games in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and has won only a single game so far. KL Rahul’s men are yet to click as a unit. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated: SRH Moves to Third Place on Team Standings, KXIP Languish At Bottom.

Talking about KKR, Rahul Tripathi has been in the news of late after his knock of 81 runs against the Chennai Super Kings. The team is placed on number four of the points table. Having played five games so far, Dinesh Karthik's men have won three encounters and lost a couple of them. Now, let's have a look at the weather report. So at the start of the game, the weather would be a bit sunny and the temperature would be around 33 degrees Celcius. As the day proceeds, the mercury will drop by a degree.

Now let's have a look at the snapshot of the temperatures:

Weather report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

The pitch is called a batting paradise for the batters. The average first inning total in Sharjah in the Dream11 IPL 2020 is 219 and the teams electing to bat first have won three games and one of them has been won by the team batting second.