Kings-Warriors live updates: Charles Barkley picks Sacramento over Golden State in Game 7

NBA analyst Charles Barkley predicts the Kings will beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 on Sunday at Golden 1 Center and go on to reach the Western Conference finals.

Barkley made his prediction on TNT after the Denver Nuggets defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of their semifinal series Saturday night.

“They’ve got the best team. They’re going to win,” Barkley said of the Kings when the conversation turned to Game 7 against the Warriors.

Barkley didn’t stop there, declaring: “The Sacramento Kings are going to the conference finals.”

Caesars Sportsbook is listing the Kings as a one-point favorite against the Warriors. Golden State won Games 3, 4 and 5 to take a 3-2 series lead, but Sacramento avoided elimination and forced a Game 7 with a 118-99 victory in Game 6 on Friday.

The Kings are hosting a Game 7 for the third time in franchise history and the second time in the Sacramento era. The Rochester Royals beat the New York Knicks at home in Game 7 of the 1951 NBA Finals to win the franchise’s only championship. In 2002, the Kings lost Game 7 of the conference finals to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kings at Warriors

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Golden 1 Center

TV: ESPN

Radio: Sactown Sports 1140

Odds: Kings -1.0

Over/under: 229

Injury report

Kings: OUT — Matthew Dellavedova (finger).

Warriors: OUT — Patrick Baldwin Jr. (toe); Andre Iguodala (wrist); Ryan Rollins (foot).

Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123

Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106

Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97

Game 4: Warriors 126, Kings 125

Game 5: Warriors 123, Kings 116

Game 6: Kings 118, Warriors 99

