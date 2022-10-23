Kings-Warriors gameday live: Golden State has something special for Kings coach Mike Brown

Note: Come back to this story throughout the day for the latest news, notes and injury updates on today’s game.

The Golden State Warriors have something special in store for Mike Brown on Sunday when he returns to Chase Center as head coach of the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings (0-2) are looking for their first win under Brown. They will face the Warriors (1-1) on the second night of a back-to-back after suffering a 111-109 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The Warriors will hold a pregame ceremony to present Brown and Kings assistant coach Leandro Barbosa with their NBA championship rings from the 2021-22 season. Brown and Barbosa were part of the coaching staff that led the Warriors to their fourth championship in seven years last season.

Brown spent six seasons as Steve Kerr’s lead assistant with Golden State. Brown was part of three championship teams with the Warriors, helping them win titles in 2017, 2018 and 2022. Barbosa spent two seasons with the Warriors as a player mentor coach before joining Brown’s staff in Sacramento.

Brown will face his former team for the first time since the Kings hired him as their head coach. He was an integral part of the dynasty the Warriors have built with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Brown was asked about the ring ceremony Friday as the Kings were preparing to play the Clippers on Saturday, but it was clear he was focused on his work in Sacramento.

“Great, great time there,” Brown said. “Fantastic friends there. Still got my place a block and a half from the arena and all that stuff, but I’m locked in on this game tomorrow.”

Kings at Warriors

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Chase Center

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: Sactown Sports 1140

Odds: Warriors -9.5

Over/under: 230.5

Injury report

Kings: Not yet submitted.

Warriors: PROBABLE — Patrick Baldwin Jr. (right thumb sprain). OUT — Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management).

