Kings vs. Warriors gameday: NBA bad boy Draymond Green returns; Keegan Murray injury update

NBA bad boy Draymond Green is expected to return from a five-game suspension when the Kings play host to the Golden State Warriors in a pivotal in-season tournament game Tuesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The Kings (9-6) sit atop West Group C with a 3-0 record and a plus-28 point differential. The Warriors (8-9) are 2-1 in group play with a plus-six point differential. Sacramento will advance to the knockout stage with a win. If the Warriors win, they will have a chance to advance based on tiebreaker scenarios.

Green was suspended five games for putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold in a 104-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 14. Green served a one-game suspension for stomping on the chest of Kings center Domantas Sabonis during a memorable seven-game playoff series last season.

The Kings are 0-2 against the Warriors this season. Two-time MVP Stephen Curry scored 41 points to lead his team to a 122-114 victory over the Kings on Oct. 27 in Sacramento. Klay Thompson hit the game-winning jumper in a 102-101 win over the Kings on Nov. 1 at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Lyles said the in-season tournament has been a good addition to the regular-season schedule.

“It’s great,” Lyles said. “I think it’s a great thing to engage the fans and engage the team. I think every game matters, but it just makes it a little bit more competitive for the whole league just because we’re playing for another championship, so I think it’s fun for everybody involved.”

Barnes agreed.

“It’s good,” Barnes said. “It’s always good to compete for something else. Anytime you’re playing basketball at this level, it’s a privilege and an honor, and to be involved with the first-ever in-season tournament, that’s special, too.”

Scouting Sacramento

The Kings are coming off their biggest win of the season after beating the Timberwolves 124-111 on Friday to conclude a six-game road trip with a 4-2 record. De’Aaron Fox had 36 points and 12 assists in the victory.

The Kings have won seven of their last nine games despite suffering back-to-back losses to the New Orleans Pelicans last week. They are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for sixth in the Western Conference, 2 ½ games behind the conference-leading Timberwolves. The Kings are 4-1 at home and 5-5 on the road.

Fox is tied with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for fifth in the NBA in scoring. The 25-year-old point guard is averaging 29.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.6 steals.

Sabonis is averaging 19.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists. Keegan Murray (13.2 ppg), Malik Monk (13.2 ppg), Kevin Huerter (12.6 ppg), Harrison Barnes (12.6 ppg) and Trey Lyles (10.5 ppg) are also scoring in double figures.

Murray’s missed the past two games due to lower back soreness. Murray was a full participant in practice Monday, but his status for Tuesday’s game is doubtful.

“He looked fine today,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “He went through the whole practice without having to sub out and he went through every drill, so he looked fine. I haven’t talked to the medical group yet to see if he’s going to play tomorrow, but he did go through practice the whole day.”

Scouting Golden State

The Warriors are coming off a 118-112 victory over the San Antonio Spurs after losing seven of their previous eight games. That stretch included losses to the Denver Nuggets, Timberwolves (2), Oklahoma City Thunder (2) and Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors are tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for 10th in the West, two games behind the Kings. The Warriors are 3-6 at home and 5-3 on the road.

Curry leads the team in scoring, averaging 29.7 points along with 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Curry is shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.2% from 3-point range.

Thompson is averaging 15.0 points per game. Andrew Wiggins (11.8 ppg), Jonathan Kuminga (11.6 ppg) and Dario Saric (10.8 ppg) are also scoring in double figures.

Warriors at Kings

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Golden 1 Center

TV: TNT

Radio: Sactown Sports 1140

Odds: TBD

Over/under: TBD

Injury report

Warriors: None.

Kings: QUESTIONABLE — Keon Ellis (ankle). DOUBTFUL — Keegan Murray (back). OUT — Alex Len (ankle).

