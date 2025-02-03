Kings vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Sacramento Kings play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center
The Sacramento Kings are spending $7,211,355 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $7,566,820 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday February 3, 2025
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - North
Away TV: NBCSCA
Home Radio: KFAN FM / Wolves App / iHeart Radio
Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Kings vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest