Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.
Kings vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Sacramento Kings play against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center
The Sacramento Kings are spending $28,596,673 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $37,908,454 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 11, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest
Away TV: NBCSCA
Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN
Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Kings vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest