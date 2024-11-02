Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Kings vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

.

The Sacramento Kings play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The Sacramento Kings are spending $57,193,347 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $164,897,336 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Saturday November 2, 2024

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: NBCSCA

Home Radio: N/A

Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Kings vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest