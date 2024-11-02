Kings vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Sacramento Kings play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena
The Sacramento Kings are spending $57,193,347 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $164,897,336 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Saturday November 2, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: NBCSCA
Home Radio: N/A
Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
