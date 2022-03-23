Kings vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

In this article:

The Sacramento Kings (25-48) play against the Indiana Pacers (25-47) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Sacramento Kings are spending $5,218,313 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $5,464,502 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Away TV: NBC Sports Californi

Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Away Radio: KHTK Sports 1140 AM

