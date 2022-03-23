Kings vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
The Sacramento Kings (25-48) play against the Indiana Pacers (25-47) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
The Sacramento Kings are spending $5,218,313 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $5,464,502 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 23, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Away TV: NBC Sports Californi
Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Away Radio: KHTK Sports 1140 AM
