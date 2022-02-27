Kings vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Sacramento Kings (22-39) play against the Denver Nuggets (25-25) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday February 26, 2022
Sacramento Kings 15, Denver Nuggets 19 (Q1 05:46)
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Trey Lyles in early. – 9:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
When Nikola Jokic protests a call to Tony Brothers, does he open the conversation with “brother”? – 9:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Wow. Bad foul on Sabonis on a grab of Jokic. That’s 2 on Sabonis with 6:27 remaining in the 1Q. – 9:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis with the dime from the ground. Nice hustle play. – 9:21 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Vlatko Cancar (tan sweatsuit) is out of the walking boot. pic.twitter.com/nsO0YWUwcS – 9:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Biggest thing for the Nuggets post ASB is how fantastic Will Barton and Aaron Gordon look physically. – 9:18 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox nails a triple. Nothing but 3-balls early. 9-6 Nuggets. – 9:16 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Monte kicks us off with the 3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/dYMAEjCTxc – 9:16 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
First rage timeout is not Malone’s. Gentry is developing an eye twitch from seeing this much of Jokic in a week, and is trying to get his squad aligned. – 9:15 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets open the game 3 for 3 from 3-point range. Monte, AG and Will all bury them to force SAC TO.
Bones Hyland bolts out to halfcourt to greet his guys. – 9:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nuggets hit 3 straight 3-balls to open the first. Timeout Kings with 9:33 remaining in 1Q. 9-3 Nuggets. – 9:13 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Monte Morris, Aaron Gordon and Will Barton III hits 3s on Denver’s first three possessions. Sacramento takes a timeout 1:27 into the game with the Nuggets up 9-3. – 9:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Justin Holiday drops in a triple to open the scoring for Sacramento. 3-3. – 9:12 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Tony Brothers is officiating Nuggets-Kings tonight in Denver. I believe it’s the first time he’s officiated a Nuggets game since ejecting Nikola Jokic in December. – 9:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Tony Brothers is reffing Nuggets-Kings, and @Matt Moore nearly screamed to me “OH IVE GOTTA BET THE KINGS” – 8:59 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Sacramento
Monte Morris
Will Barton
Aaron Gordon
Jeff Green
Nikola Jokic – 8:43 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray isn’t on the court for pregame warmups. Michael Porter Jr. is going through normal warmup. Looks pretty good. – 8:38 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Justin Holiday
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Moe Harkless
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/vj4XeyPWF6 – 8:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Nuggets:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Maurice Harkless
C – Domantas Sabonis – 8:32 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The first 🖐 on the court tonight in front of Nuggets Nation 🍿 pic.twitter.com/lEV1N7wDO7 – 8:30 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Feels good to be a Nugget 😄 pic.twitter.com/laYjJ66LCl – 8:22 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Monte’s got his Cyclone family at Ball tonight 🥺🙌 pic.twitter.com/rUzaDrDdFc – 8:17 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Zeke Nnaji is OUT tonight.
#MileHighBasketball – 8:04 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Nuggets Nation, you’re incredible. We’re all behind you, @NuggetfanVicki! pic.twitter.com/qCtLfNtuE5 – 8:02 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Monte Morris meeting his crew of @CycloneATH fans pregame in Denver! @BigGameTae @CycloneMBB pic.twitter.com/1CMRQEfe4O – 7:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on his time with DeMarcus Cousins in Sacramento: “It was short-lived, which was unfortunate. He got viral meningitis. Then I was fired shortly thereafter. Probably the best thing that ever happened to me.” – 7:47 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Iowa State showed out for Monte Morris tonight. pic.twitter.com/RlcmMzfrcC – 7:44 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
In his pregame availability, Alvin Gentry says Richaun Holmes is out again tonight with the sore back when the Kings meet the Nuggets in Denver. – 7:43 PM
Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV
Just posted a photo @ Denver, Colorado instagram.com/p/CadgTp8MdUP/… – 7:42 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“He’s very much concerned. As things escalate over there, you just have no idea what’s going on and communication has gotten that much more difficult. I just make sure he knows we’re thinking about him and we’re concerned about his family.” — Alvin Gentry on Alex Len/Ukraine – 7:40 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The detail in this Fast Fact impressed Admin, can’t lie.
Sign up and bet $1 on any NBA game with @PointsBetUSA and get $100 in Free Bets!
➡️ https://t.co/aEolNKZ6Nw
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/sLpLEG0Nqk – 7:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Alvin Gentry, Richaun Holmes is out again tonight when the Kings take on the Nuggets in Denver. – 7:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Richaun Holmes (back) is out again tonight vs. the Nuggets. – 7:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Zeke Nnaji (knee soreness) is out again tonight. – 7:23 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone says Zeke Nnaji is out tonight. – 7:22 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
The last time I saw a college big man play with a motor like Oscar Tshiebwe was Domantas Sabonis. – 3:02 PM