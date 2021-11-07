Kings visit the Maple Leafs after overtime win

Los Angeles Kings (5-5-1, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7-4-1, second in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -227, Kings +182; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host Los Angeles after the Kings defeated New Jersey 3-2 in overtime.

The Maple Leafs are 6-1-1 at home. Toronto leads the league shooting 34.7 shots per game while averaging 2.7 goals.

The Kings are 0-3-1 on the road. Los Angeles ranks 27th in the NHL with 35.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tavares leads the Maple Leafs with 12 points, scoring six goals and adding six assists. Mitch Marner has eight assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Anze Kopitar has 14 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling seven assists for the Kings. Alex Iafallo has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

