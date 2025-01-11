Kings visit the Flames after shootout win

Los Angeles Kings (24-10-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (19-14-7, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -134, Flames +113; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Los Angeles Kings after the Kings took down the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in overtime.

Calgary has gone 19-14-7 overall with a 6-4-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Flames are 11-3-3 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Los Angeles has gone 24-10-5 overall with a 6-5-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Kings have gone 20-0-2 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Flames won the last matchup 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau has scored 17 goals with 13 assists for the Flames. Matthew Coronato has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 20 goals and 19 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has scored six goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Kings: 7-1-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press