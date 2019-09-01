Kings unveil Gretzky-era vintage jerseys to be worn twice during 2019-20 season

The Los Angeles Kings will be wearing throwback jerseys from the late 1980's this season. (NHL.com//Los Angeles Kings)

The Los Angeles Kings will be rocking some of the sleekest throwbacks in the league during the 2019-20 campaign.

The team unveiled its Heritage Jersey at its state of the franchise event Friday, turning back the clock to the late 1980’s when Wayne Gretzky joined the club in that blockbuster trade from the Edmonton Oilers.

We’re loving the drip over here. The classic black-and-white design has been lionized in NHL history as Gretzky broke several records during his iconic career while with the Kings and we’re glad to see it back.

Luc Robitaille — the team’s current president and one of the franchise’s all-time leading scorers — wore this uniform during his first stint with the team and he couldn’t help but be thrilled about the return of the classic look.

“We all loved wearing the jersey as players and I personally love seeing it in the community to this day," Robitaille said about the announcement, via NHL.com. "Most importantly our fans love it and we were thrilled to show it tonight, to surprise our most loyal fans, and the immediate reaction in the room was tremendous."

Los Angeles will wear this uniform on Feb. 22 against the Colorado Avalanche and Mar. 21 against the Vancouver Canucks.

The jersey goes on sale on Feb. 20 and you can count us among those in line to gets our hands on it.

