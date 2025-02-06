Kings take on the Stars after Fiala's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (34-18-1, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (28-17-6, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Dallas Stars after Kevin Fiala scored two goals in the Kings' 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Los Angeles has a 28-17-6 record overall and a 16-3-1 record on its home ice. The Kings are 11-3-1 when scoring a power-play goal.

Dallas is 34-18-1 overall and 14-11-0 in road games. The Stars have a 14-4-0 record in games they convert at least one power play.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season. The Kings won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has scored 12 goals with 32 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 19 goals and 31 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has scored five goals and added nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Stars: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

