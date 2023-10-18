When is the King's Speech 2023? Charles III to deliver his first opening of Parliament

Britain’s next term of Parliament is set to commence next month when Charles III will read his first King’s Speech as monarch.

While he had previously deputised for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, it is the first time that he will preside over the ceremonial event on his own terms.

The speech will contain the government’s plans for new laws and legislation for the year ahead as well as its priorities.

It is likely to be the final opening of Parliament before the next general election - although the precise date of the poll has yet to have been decided.

The speech will also be the first since Rishi Sunak became prime minister last October and will give him the chance to shape his pre-election plans.

When is the King's Speech?

The King’s Speech will be on November 7.

This will represent the State Opening of Parliament.

MPs were on their summer recess from July 25 to September 4 but then went into recess again from September 19 to October 16 for party conferences to take place.

The dates were previously announced by the Leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt.

What does the King's Speech contain?

The dates mean that the government now has only a few weeks to speed through legislation that was promised last year - although some of that may be held up for the next period.

Parliament’s website says: “The State Opening marks the beginning of the parliamentary session. Its main purpose is for the Monarch to formally open Parliament and, in the King’s Speech, outline the Government's proposed policies and legislation for the coming parliamentary session.”

The 2022 speech was noteworthy for its levelling up agenda. It is not known as yet what the 2023 speech will contain but the recent Tory party conference could provide clues.

This included homes and planning reforms although the event was mired by the decision to cancel the northern leg of HS2 - something which will not be in the King’s Speech.

Ms Mordaunt said in July that the government had introduced 16 bills; 10 had received royal assent and more would follow shortly.

Story continues

When was the last King’s Speech?

This is the first speech from the throne in the House of Lords that King Charles III will deliver as King. In May 2022, he delivered the Queen’s Speech. He and Prince William were counsellors of State, acting on Her late Majesty the Queen’s behalf.

So, the most recent King’s Speech the one was prior to Elizabeth II’s reign which began in 1952.