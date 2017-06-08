Kings sign Tyler Toffoli to 3-year, $13.8 million extension

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) -- Forward Tyler Toffoli has agreed to a three-year, $13.8 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings.

The Kings announced the deal with the restricted free agent Wednesday.

Toffoli had 16 goals and 18 assists in 63 games with the Kings last season. He has been among Los Angeles' most consistent offensive players since cracking the NHL lineup during the 2012-13 season.

He scored 14 points in 26 playoff games during the Kings' run to the Stanley Cup title in 2014. He had a career-high 58 points during the 2015-16 season, including 31 goals.

New Kings general manager Rob Blake has reached lengthy contract extensions with Toffoli and Tanner Pearson during the offseason, keeping together his young core despite several huge contracts on Los Angeles' payroll.