Kings sign captain Anze Kopitar to two-year contract extension

The Los Angeles Kings signed captain Anze Kopitar to a two-year, $14-million contract extension on Thursday, the team announced. The deal takes Kopitar through the 2025-26 season.

Kopitar recently completed his 17th NHL season, all of which have come as a member of the Kings. He led the team in scoring with 74 points (28 goals, 46 assists) and suited up for all 82 games. It marked the 15th time the 35-year-old recorded the most points on the team, and he joined Gordie Howe (17) as the only two players in NHL history to lead the same franchise in points at least 15 times.

Anze Kopitar's illustrious career with the Kings will continue through 2025-26. (Photo by Gary A. Vasquez/NHLI via Getty Images)

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The native of Slovenia was instrumental in helping the Kings win Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014 and is all over the franchise's all-time leaderboards in just about every category. He was drafted 11th overall by the Kings in 2005.

"Los Angeles has become home for me and my family, and I'm excited to extend my career here," Kopitar said in a press release. "I've been with this organization through it all and I know our group is close to achieving something special. I look forward to helping us reach that next level and achieving the ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup again."

Kopitar has earned a number accolades throughout his decorated career, including the Frank J. Selke Trophy (2016, 2018), Lady Byng Memorial Trophy (2016, 2023) and Mark Messier Leadership Award (2022). He has also appeared in five NHL All-Star Games (2008, 2011, 2015, 2018, 2020).

"We're pleased to have reached an agreement that will keep Anze in Los Angeles as our group takes the next step in competing for a Stanley Cup," Kings vice president and general manager Rob Blake said. "He is the heart and soul of this team as our captain and he will continue to play a major role on our club."

The Kings are coming off a season in which they finished third in the Pacific Division. They were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Edmonton Oilers.