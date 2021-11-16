Kings showcase Marvin Bagley against Pistons

Marc Stein: For those of you who missed my report about Detroit’s interest in Marvin Bagley III … as Bagley gets minutes for the Kings tonight against the Pistons: marcstein.substack.com/p/new-possibil…

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Bagley didn’t score in his first 7 minute stretch, but the rust was apparent. He hasn’t played in a while. – 7:49 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

For those of you who missed my report about Detroit’s interest in Marvin Bagley III … as Bagley gets minutes for the Kings tonight against the Pistons: marcstein.substack.com/p/new-possibil… – 7:42 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Marvin Bagley into the game for the Kings. Wondered if we might see this given Luke Walton’s emphasis on defensive rebounding. Bagley was third on the team last season with 4.9 defensive rebounds per game. – 7:34 PM

Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones

Marvin Bagley III is in the game … how many “showcase” replies will I get? – 7:33 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Marvin Bagley is in the game for just the 2nd time this season.

The Detroit Pistons were the team that recent reports said had interest in Bagley… – 7:32 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Marvin Bagley has checked into the Kings game in Detroit to close the first quarter. First appearance since the home opener. – 7:32 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marvin Bagley getting minutes in Detroit. I’m sure that’s just random coincidence. – 7:31 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Marvin Bagley sighting. – 7:31 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Marvin Bagley is checking in … in Detroit lol. Coincidence? He hasn’t played since ‘Nam – 7:31 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings Gameday Live: Marvin Bagley III trade rumors in Detroit going into game vs. Pistons.

Updates throughout the day with news, notes, injury reports, TV/radio listings, odds, stats and more for tonight’s Sacramento Kings-Detroit Pistons game.

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:22 AM

There’s a disgruntled No. 2 overall pick just sitting on the bench in Sacramento. His name is Marvin Bagley III, and it’s clear the big man’s future with the Kings won’t last much longer. Per sources, the Pistons have kept an eye on Bagley and his situation in Sacramento for some time. Marc Stein has also reported on Detroit’s interest in the big man. The injury to Olynyk could cause Detroit to act. However, are we sure a trade between the two sides makes sense? -via The Athletic / November 12, 2021

When Bagley III broke a bone in his hand, the Kings and his agent, Jeff Schwartz, agreed to let him rehab at home in Phoenix. That’s usually a precursor to a trade, but the deadline passed without a deal, with sources saying it’s because the Kings did not find a deal to their liking. -via The Athletic / November 12, 2021

While in Detroit, I was advised to put the Pistons down as a team to watch as a trade suitor for the Kings’ disgruntled Marvin Bagley III. No trade anywhere is considered likely, sources stressed, until after Dec. 15 arrives and the league’s pool of players eligible to be dealt grows considerably. That’s the date that trade restrictions on numerous players who signed new contracts in free agency in August gets lifted. -via marcstein.substack.com / November 12, 2021