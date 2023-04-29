Kings set up free outdoor watch party for NBA Playoffs Game 7 at Golden 1 Center

It won’t be cheap to get inside Golden 1 Center on Sunday for the final game of the playoff series between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

But the Kings are inviting fans to watch Game 7 for free just outside the arena’s doors, on L Street between Fifth and Sixth streets. The standing-room-only section will feature three large television screens, food trucks and restrooms, according to the team.

People are not allowed to bring in chairs, coolers and food.

The area will open at 11 a.m., about 90 minutes before tip-off. But space is limited. To reserve a spot visit: cloud.e.sacramentokings.com/Section916GM7