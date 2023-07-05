King's Scottish Coronation: Hour-by-hour guide to the Edinburgh celebrations

The King and Queen following their Coronation at Westminster Abbey - JULIAN SIMMONDS

The King will be presented today with the Honours of Scotland - the oldest Crown Jewels in Britain - at a service of thanksgiving and dedication in Edinburgh.

Charles and Camilla will be honoured at St Giles’ Cathedral during an event attended by leading figures from Scottish life and members of the public, who will walk through the Scottish capital in a people’s procession.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, said: “The service in St Giles’ will be an uplifting and fitting celebration of our new King and Queen, and will reflect the great affection we Scots have for them.

“I know that thousands of Scots will line the streets of Edinburgh to pay tribute to the King and welcome the royal family, once again, to Scotland.”

The service forms part of Royal Week, during which the King and Queen, alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales, are undertaking a number of engagements across Scotland.

Here, The Telegraph outlines everything you need to know about the celebrations.

When is it?

Scotland is marking the Coronation of the King and Queen on Wednesday, July 5 during Royal Week in Edinburgh.

The service is set to begin at 2.15pm, and will be preceded by processions through Edinburgh.

The Elizabeth sword forms part of the Honours of Scotland - Andrew Milligan

Key events and timings

Monday, July 3

The King attended the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The King attended a reception on the Royal Yacht Britannia to mark 25 years since her arrival in Edinburgh. It was his first formal visit to the yacht since 1997.

Tuesday, July 4

The King viewed the Jubilee Gates marking the Platinum Jubilee at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The King, Queen and Princess Royal hosted a Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Wednesday, July 5

The Queen will visit Dovecot studios to meet weavers, staff, and local crafts people.

The King and Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales - the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland - will take part in a Royal Procession and attend a National Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Coronation at St Giles Cathedral.

1.15pm: People’s Procession departs Edinburgh Castle Esplanade

1.30pm: People’s Procession arrives at West Parliament Square

1.40pm: The Honours of Scotland (Crown Jewels) leave the Castle Esplanade under military and police escort

1.50pm: The Honour arrive at West Parliament Square

2.05pm: Royal Procession leaves the Palace of Holyroodhouse

2.10pm: Royal Procession arrives at St Giles’ Cathedral

2.15pm: National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication begins

3.15pm: Service ends

3.20pm: King and Queen exit St Giles. Royal Gun Salute from Edinburgh Castle

3.27pm: Royal party arrive at Palace of Holyroodhouse

3.40pm: RAF flypast

An early morning procession rehearsal takes place along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, ahead of King Charles's Service of Thanksgiving - Euan Cherry/PA

Soldiers take part in the rehearsals - Euan Cherry/PA

Thursday, July 6

The King and Queen will visit the Great Tapestry of Scotland visitor centre in Galashiels to mark 10 years since the tapestry was completed and first went on display.

The King and Queen will visit Lochcarron of Scotland weaving mill.

The King and Queen will visit Selkirk, touring the marketplace and watching a traditional performance of Selkirk’s ‘Casting of the Colours’.

Who will be involved in the People’s Procession?

The People’s Procession will travel from Edinburgh Castle to St Giles’ Cathedral, involving around 100 people representing different aspects of Scottish life.

Story continues

It will be escorted by The Royal Regiment of Scotland, their mascot Corporal Cruachan IV (a Shetland pony), and supported by cadet musicians from the Combined Cadet Force Pipes and Drums, 51 Brigade Cadet Military Band.

The Shetland pony Corporal Cruachan IV, the mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, takes part in the rehearsal - Euan Cherry/PA

People's Procession

What are the Honours of Scotland?

The Honours of Scotland are the oldest Crown Jewels in Britain, and will be presented to the King during the service.

The Honours are composed of the crown of Scotland, the sceptre and sword of state, and date from the late fifteenth and early sixteenth century, during the reigns of James IV and James V, the grandfather and father of Mary Queen of Scots.

Until the Treaty of Union in 1707, and in the absence of a resident monarch, the regalia were taken to sittings of the Parliament in Edinburgh to signify the sovereign’s presence and his or her consent to the passing of each Act.

After the Union, when the new UK Parliament met in London, the Honours had no ceremonial role.

The Crown of Scotland, the centrepiece of the Honours of Scotland - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The Stone of Destiny will also feature in the service. It is thought to have been used in the coronation of Scottish kings dating back more than a thousand years, and was originally kept at Scone Abbey near Perth.

It was seized from there by Edward I in 1296 and taken to London, where it remained for the next 700 years, apart from a four-month interlude in the winter of 1950-51 when it was snatched by four Scottish students and taken to Arbroath.

Sir John Major’s government agreed to return the stone to Scotland in 1996, and since then it has been kept in the Crown Room of Edinburgh Castle. The Scottish Government has announced plans to relocate it to Perth, where it will be the centrepiece of a new museum.

The Honours will be escorted by the King’s Body Guard for Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers, and a Guard of Honour formed by representatives of the Navy, Army and Royal Air Force.

Who will be involved in the Royal Procession?

The procession will be led by the King and Queen, and followed by the Duke and Duchess of Rothesday - the Prince and Princess of Wales as they are known in Scotland.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are also expected to be in attendance.

The royal party will proceed from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the King’s residence when in Edinburgh, to St Giles’ Cathedral.

The Stone of Destiny at Westminster Abbey - SUSANNAH IRELAND

They will be preceded by musical accompaniment from the Royal Marine Band (Scotland), the Pipes, Drums and Bugles of the 2nd Battalion and mounted troops from the 1st Division of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

What will happen during the National Service of Thanksgiving?

A service in honour of the King’s reign will take place in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

The King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland, the regalia held by Scottish monarchs at their coronations.

The Stone of Destiny will also be in the cathedral for the service, after being moved from Edinburgh castle.

Three pipers from Gordounstoun, the King’s former school, will play for the monarch.

The congregation will be formed of people from all walks of Scottish life, including Humza Yousaf, the First Minister, the presiding officer of the Scottish Parliament, Scottish political party leaders, charity representatives and faith leaders.

Which aircraft will take part in the flypast?

A flypast by the Red Arrows will take place over Edinburgh in the direction of Edinburgh Castle to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

It will be preceded by a 21-Gun Salute, which will fire from Edinburgh Castle at the end of the service, before the Royal Procession travels back to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The saluting troop will be the 12 Regiment Royal Artillery.

A flypast by the Red Arrows will take place - Victoria Jones

How can you watch the event?

For those wanting to watch the event on television, it will be broadcast live on BBC One.

But for individuals attending in person, public viewing areas will be available along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

However, the Scottish Government has advised people to arrive early and prepare for changeable weather conditions.

It also warned journeys may take longer than usual, and that road closures will be in force around the Royal Mile.