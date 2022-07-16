Kings rookie Keegan Murray builds on case for Las Vegas Summer League MVP in win over Suns

Kings rookie first-round draft pick Keegan Murray continued to strengthen his case for the Las Vegas Summer League MVP award with another big game against the Phoenix Suns.

Murray recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds in an 82-69 victory over the Suns on Friday at Cox Pavilion. He made 8 of 14 field-goal attempts and 4 of 8 from 3-point range, dominating with the same ruthless efficiency he has demonstrated throughout the summer.

Neemias Queta had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings (2-2), who will conclude Las Vegas Summer League competition against the Houston Rockets at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Ish Wainright scored 13 points for the Suns (2-2), who were eliminated from championship contention with the loss.

Murray has scored 20 points or more in five of Sacramento’s six summer league contests, including all three games in Las Vegas. This time, he did it in three quarters before sitting out the fourth quarter.

Murray went into the game averaging 24.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 47.4% from the field, 37% from 3-point range and 80% at the free-throw line. He was fourth in the Las Vegas Summer League and first among all rookies in scoring.

Murray played No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero evenly in a double-overtime loss to the Orlando Magic. He outplayed No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and No. 6 pick Bennedict Mathurin in a win over the Indiana Pacers.