Kings-Rockets gameday live: Fox could be All-Star replacement if Curry is out with injury

An injury to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry could open the door for Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox to make his first All-Star appearance.

The Kings (29-23) are awaiting Fox’s return as they prepare to face the Houston Rockets (13-40) on the second night of a back-to-back Monday at Toyota Center. Fox has been away from the team since Thursday due to personal reasons. He missed Friday’s 107-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers and Sunday’s 136-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Curry is expected to miss multiple weeks with a left leg injury. The Warriors said Curry suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane in Saturday’s 119-113 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The timeline for Curry’s recovery will be determined in the coming days, but the injury will likely prevent him from appearing in the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.

A league spokesman told The Sacramento Bee NBA commissioner Adam Silver will choose an injury replacement if a player is unable to participate in the All-Star Game. At this point, however, league officials aren’t saying when or if that will occur.

Curry was injured when his left knee collided with McKinley Wright IV’s knee during Saturday’s game against the Mavericks. Curry had 21 points, six rebounds and seven assists before leaving the game with 2:01 to play in the third quarter.

Fox would join Kings teammates Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray in Salt Lake City if he is chosen as an injury replacement. Sabonis will make his third All-Star appearance after being selected as a Western Conference reserve. Murray will participate in the Rising Stars games. Fox was widely mentioned as the biggest omission when All-Star reserves were announced Thursday.

Fox and Sabonis have keyed a remarkable turnaround in Sacramento this season under first-year coach Mike Brown. The Kings are third in the Western Conference as they seek an end to their NBA-record 16-year playoff drought.

Story continues

Fox, 25 is averaging 24.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists in his sixth season since coming out of Kentucky as the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NBA draft. He is shooting a career-high 50.6% from the field, 33.3% from 3-point range and a career-best 78.8% at the free-throw line.

Sabonis, 26, is averaging 18.8 points, 12.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists in his seventh NBA season. He leads the league with 40 double-doubles this season, followed by Nikola Jokic (36), Julius Randle (34) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (32).

Murray, 22, who was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month in December and January, is averaging 11.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 44.1% from 3-point range.

Kings at Rockets

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Toyota Center

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: Sactown Sports 1140

Odds: Kings -5.5

Over/under: 234.5

Injury report

Kings: Not yet submitted.

Rockets: QUESTIONABLE — Garrison Matthews (toe). OUT — Kevin Porter Jr. (foot).

Feb 6. at Houston Rockets

Feb. 8 at Houston Rockets

Feb. 10 vs. Dallas Mavericks

Feb. 11 vs. Dallas Mavericks

Feb. 14 at Phoenix Suns