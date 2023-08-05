Kings promote Filipino basketball legend Jimmy Alapag to NBA player development coach

Filipino basketball legend Jimmy Alapag is joining Kings coach Mike Brown’s coaching staff in Sacramento after spending the past two seasons with the G League Stockton Kings.

The Kings are promoting Alapag from G League assistant coach to NBA player development coach for the 2023-24 season. Alapag announced the move Friday on Instagram, calling the opportunity “A DREAM COME TRUE.”

“Proud to announce I’ll be joining Coach Mike Brown and his staff as a Player Development Coach for the upcoming NBA season,” Alapag said. “Incredibly blessed and thankful for this opportunity.”

Alapag went on to thank Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé, general manager Monte McNair, assistant general manager Wes Wilcox and others, including his wife and children, for their support.

Alapag, 45, was born in San Bernardino. He played collegiately at CSU San Bernardino before being selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2003 Philippine Basketball Association draft.

Alapag was the PBA Rookie of the Year in 2003. He went on to become a six-time PBA champion and an 11-time All-Star who was named PBA MVP in 2011.

Alapag began his coaching career in the Philippines before former Kings general manager Vlade Divac hired him as an assistant summer league coach in 2019. Alapag was also part of the staff that led the Kings to the Las Vegas Summer League championship in 2021. He spent the past two seasons as a G League assistant in Stockton.