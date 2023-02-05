Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox out again for Sunday’s game against New Orleans Pelicans

De’Aaron Fox will miss his second game in a row when the Kings visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at Smoothie King Center.

The Kings said Fox remains out due to personal reasons after missing Friday’s game against the Indiana Pacers. Fox and his wife, Recee Caldwell, are expecting their first child, but the Kings have not explained Fox’s absence, saying only that he is “out for a personal matter that we won’t be discussing any further.”

Fox had 31 points and 10 assists in Wednesday’s 119-109 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. He was away from the team Friday as the Kings suffered a 107-104 loss to the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Kings (29-22) are third in the Western Conference, 2 ½ games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 2 seed. They will visit the Pelicans before returning to Texas to conclude a seven-game road trip with two games against the Houston Rockets.

The Pelicans (26-27) are 11th in the West. They had lost 10 in a row with Zion Williamson out due to a hamstring injury going into Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Fox has only missed four games this season. The Kings are 1-3 without him. The 25-year-old point guard is averaging 24.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists in his sixth season since coming out of Kentucky as the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

Davion Mitchell started in place of Fox in Friday’s game against the Pacers with Matthew Dellavedova coming off the bench. Mitchell was held to three points on 1-of-5 shooting with one rebound and one assist in 22 minutes. Dellavedova went scoreless in nine minutes.