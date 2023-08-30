King's Plate winner Paramount Prince to run in Prince of Wales

TORONTO — King's Plate winner Paramount Prince will take a run at the OLG Canadian Triple Crown.

Trainer Mark Casse said Wednesday that Paramount Prince will race Sept 12 in the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes at Fort Erie Racetrack.

Paramount Prince, with veteran jockey Patrick Husbands aboard, went wire-to-wire in winning the $1-million King's Plate by 1 1/2-lengths Aug. 20 at Woodbine Racetrack.

Husbands guided Wando to the last Canadian Triple Crown title in 2003 for late breeder-owner Gus Schickedanz and retired trainer Mike Keogh.

The Plate win was Casse's third.

However, Casse added that filly Elysian Field, the Woodbine Oaks champion and Plate runner-up, won't be heading to Fort Erie.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2023.

The Canadian Press