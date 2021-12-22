Kings planning to sign Emmanuel Mudiay

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Sacramento Kings are planning to sign free agent guard Emmanuel Mudiay to a 10-day deal, sources tell ESPN. Mudiay had been playing in Europe this season. He’s expected to be available on Wednesday vs. the Clippers.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Emmanuel Mudiay signs with the Kings

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Reinforcements on the way for the Kings, who will sign Emmanuel Mudiay to the 10-day hardship deal, sources confirm. The hope is that he will be available for Wednesday’s game vs. Clippers in Sacramento. – 10:57 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Can confirm per league source the Kings are planning to sign Emmanuel Mudiay to a 10-day contract. Mudiay is expected to be available vs. the Clippers on Wednesday. The 25-year-old guard has career averages of 11.0 points, 3.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds over five NBA seasons. – 10:19 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Confirming that the Kings intend to sign Emmanuel Mudiay to a 10-day contract tomorrow. He may not be the only one they ink. @Adrian Wojnarowski first – 10:11 PM

Amin Elhassan @DarthAmin

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Zalgiris Kaunas are making moves. Lithuanian champions are expected to part ways with former No. 7 overall NBA draft pick Emmanuel Mudiay, sources say BasketNews. -via BasketNews / November 2, 2021

According to sources, Mudiay most likely will remain in Europe. Per EuroLeague rules, he’ll be eligible to sign with another EuroLeague team between Round 16 and Round 18 of the regular season (from December 16 to 30). Mudiay averaged 7.4 points (2P: 37%, 3P: 23.1%), 2.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.2 turnovers in five EuroLeague games. -via BasketNews / November 2, 2021