Kings outlast short-handed Magic in double overtime behind triple-double from Domantas Sabonis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had his seventh triple-double of the season, Malik Monk scored 37 points and the Sacramento Kings outlasted the Orlando Magic 138-135 in double overtime Wednesday night.

Sabonis finished with 22 points, 23 rebounds and 12 assists as Sacramento overcame a hot shooting night by the short-handed Magic, who made 25 3-pointers to break the franchise record. That helped them come back from a 13-point deficit in the third quarter to take the lead in the fourth.

Paolo Banchero scored a career-high 43 points to lead the Magic, but missed a potential tying 3 as the final buzzer sounded.

De’Aaron Fox made two field goals in the second overtime, including a jumper that put the Kings ahead 137-135 with under a minute to play after the teams had furiously traded baskets.

