Kings outlast Heat 119-113, win first game of Mike Brown era

  • Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (9) guards Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
    Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (9) guards Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
  • Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
    Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
  • Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) is guarded by Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
    Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) is guarded by Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
  • Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives past Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (9) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
    Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives past Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (9) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
  • Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) is guarded by Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
    Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) is guarded by Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
CAMERON SALERNO
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter scored 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to help the Sacramento Kings win their first game of the season with a 119-113 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday.

It’s the first win for Kings coach Mike Brown, who was hired this past offseason. The Los Angles Lakers are the last winless team in the NBA.

Kings rookie Keegan Murray scored a career-best 22 points.

With the Kings up four points, Huerter was fouled with 14.2 seconds left. He made both free throws to extend Sacramento’s lead to six and seal the win.

De’Aaron Fox had scored 27 points or more during the Kings’ first four games of the season. He finished with 17 points and added 13 rebounds, a career-high.

Domantas Sabonis picked up two early fouls in the third quarter and sat with five fouls until the early fourth. Sabonis finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in 22 minutes. He fouled out with 5:52 left.

Harrison Barnes scored 11 points. All five Sacramento starters scored in double-figures.

Tyler Herro led the Heat (2-5) with 34 points and knocked down five 3-pointers. Bam Adebayo added 23 points and Kyle Lowry had 15.

Jimmy Butler scored 13 points, his lowest scoring output of the season.

After Sacramento went up 42-33 with 7:28 in the second quarter, they ended the first half on a 29-13 run to stretch the lead to 22 at the break.

The Heat outscored Sacramento 33-19 in the third, which cut the Sacramento lead to six. Miami cut the lead to as close as one after a Herro And-1.

KENTUCKY REUNION

For the first time in an NBA regular season game, Malik Monk, Fox and Adebayo shared the court together The trio played together during the 2016-17 season at Kentucky. The Wildcats reached the regional final that year.

TIP-INS

Heat: F/C Dewayne Dedmon missed Saturday’s game with a non-COVID illness. Dedmon played 34 games with Sacramento during the 2019-20 season… Miami coming in had won three of four against Sacramento.

Kings: Brown successfully won a challenge in the first quarter when a foul was called on Sabonis. It was changed to an offensive foul on Adebayo… Sacramento coming in had committed the 5th most fouls in the NBA, averaging 23.8 per game. They had BLANK against Miami… Kings shot a season-low BLANK 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Heat: Hosts Golden State on Tuesday.

Kings: Start a four-game road trip and play the Hornets Monday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

