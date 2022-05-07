Kings, Oilers face off with series tied 1-1

Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -158, Kings +133; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Edmonton Oilers in game three of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Oilers won the last matchup 6-0. Evander Kane scored two goals in the win.

Los Angeles is 10-10-3 against the Pacific Division and 44-27-11 overall. The Kings have conceded 232 goals while scoring 235 for a +3 scoring differential.

Edmonton is 49-27-6 overall with a 19-5-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Oilers are 17-7-2 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has 19 goals and 48 assists for the Kings. Phillip Danault has scored seven goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 44 goals and 79 assists for the Oilers. Kane has scored 11 goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Oilers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (undisclosed), Drew Doughty: out for season (wrist), Sean Walker: out for season (lower body).

Oilers: Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press