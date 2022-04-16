King's Lynn: Three arrested over suspicious death of woman found with fatal injuries

Three people have been arrested over the death of a woman found with fatal injuries in the early hours of Saturday.

A murder investigation was opened after the woman in her 50s was found with serious injuries at a house in the town of King's Lynn, Norfolk.

Emergency services were called to the Highgate area of the town at around 12.30am on Saturday, Norfolk Police said.

The woman was taken to hospital where she later died.

A man aged in his 50s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s have been arrested in connection with her death, which the force said is being treated as suspicious.

The woman and the three people arrested all know each other, police added.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Gray, from the joint major investigation team at Norfolk Police, said: "The investigation is in its early stages but at this time it would appear that all parties involved are known to one another.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Highgate last night between the hours of 9pm and 1am who may have seen or heard anything that might assist our investigation to come forward and contact police."

Any witnesses or anyone who has any information to assist the investigation is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/27811/22.