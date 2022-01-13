Kings lose 11th player to NBA health and safety protocols minutes before game vs. Lakers

The Kings lost another player to NBA health and safety protocols as they were preparing to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center.

Tipoff was only minutes away when the Kings announced that forward Robert Woodard II had entered the league’s protocol system. Woodard was ruled out less than three hours after the Kings announced he would be available for the game.

The Kings selected Woodard, 22, out of Mississippi State with the 40th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. He has split time this season between Sacramento and the team’s G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.

Woodard has appeared in nine games for Stockton this season, averaging 13.6 points and 7.7 rebounds. He has appeared in eight games for Sacramento, averaging 0.6 points and 0.3 rebounds.

Woodard is the 11th Kings player to enter health and safety protocols since mid-December, when the organization experienced its first major COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

Marvin Bagley III, Terence Davis, De’Aaron Fox, Richaun Holmes, Louis King, Alex Len, Chimezie Metu, Davion Mitchell and Neemias Queta have all cleared protocols in recent weeks. Damian Jones is still out after missing the past three games.

The only players on the active roster who haven’t gone into the league’s protocol system recently are Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes, Tristan Thompson, Maurice Harkless and Jahmi’us Ramsey.