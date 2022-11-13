Kings look to keep win streak going, visit the Flames

Los Angeles Kings (9-6-1, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings will attempt to keep a four-game win streak intact when they play the Calgary Flames.

Calgary has a 2-2-0 record in Pacific Division play and a 5-6-2 record overall. The Flames are 1-4-2 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Los Angeles has a 9-6-1 record overall and a 0-2-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Kings have a 4-1-1 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season. The Flames won the last matchup 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has scored five goals with five assists for the Flames. Nazem Kadri has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has four goals and 11 assists for the Kings. Phillip Danault has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Michael Stone: out (undisclosed), Jonathan Huberdeau: day to day (upper-body), Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Christopher Tanev: day to day (undisclosed).

Kings: Alex Iafallo: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

