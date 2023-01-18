Kings-Lakers gameday live: LeBron James nears scoring record; Anthony Davis injury update

Jason Anderson
·3 min read
José Luis Villegas/AP

Note: Come back to this story throughout the day for the latest news, notes and injury updates on today’s game.

The Kings will likely see LeBron James for the last time before he breaks the all-time NBA scoring record when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena.

The Kings (24-18) have already faced the Lakers (20-24) three times this season. The Kings won the first two games 120-114 and 134-120 before suffering a 136-134 loss on Jan. 7 in Sacramento.

The Kings are first in the Pacific Division and fourth in the Western Conference, just one game behind the New Orleans Pelicans for third. The Kings are six games over .500 for the first time since April 2006 with a chance to go seven games over for the first time since the end of the 2004-05 season, when they finished 50-32.

James, 38, is listed as questionable due to left ankle soreness, but he played against the Houston Rockets on Monday. Before the game, Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. reminded James that he played against Smith’s father, who was a backup center with the Kings when James made his NBA debut in Sacramento on Oct. 29, 2003, at Arco Arena.

Smith, 19, was five months old at the time.

“You feel old, don’t you?” Smith asked.

Apparently not. James put up 48 points, eight rebounds and nine assists to help the Lakers snap a three-game losing streak with a 140-132 victory over the Rockets.

James, an 18-time All-Star and four-time MVP, is averaging 29.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists in his 20th NBA season. He has scored 38,072 points since that night in Sacramento, where he posted 25 points and nine assists in his first game after coming out of high school as the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

The only man ahead of James on the NBA’s career scoring list is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who scored 38,387 points during his illustrious 20-year career. James needs 316 points to break Abdul-Jabbar’s record.

Based on his current scoring average, and barring games missed due to rest or injury, James should break the record on or about Feb. 7, when the Lakers return from a five-game road trip to play the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers will then host the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9 in a TNT game before coming to Northern California to face the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 11 in an ABC game.

Anthony Davis update

The Lakers have ruled Anthony Davis (foot), Austin Reaves (hamstring) and Lonnie Walker IV (knee) out for Wednesday’s game against the Kings.

Davis, an eight-time All-Star, has been out since Dec. 16 with a stress reaction and bone spur in his right foot. The Lakers have gone 8-8 during his current absence.

Davis is averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 blocks. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Davis is expected to resume running on the court this week and aims to return to the lineup by early February, shortly before the All-Star break.

Kings at Lakers

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Crypto.com Arena

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: Sactown Sports 1140

Odds: TBD

Over/under: TBD

Injury report

Kings: OUT — Kings: OUT — Keon Ellis (G League); Neemias Queta (G League).

Lakers: QUESTIONABLE — LeBron James (ankle). OUT — Anthony Davis (foot); Scott Pippen Jr. (G League); Austin Reaves (hamstring); Lonnie Walker IV (knee).

Upcoming schedule

Jan. 18 at Los Angeles Lakers

Jan. 20 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Jan. 21 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Jan. 23 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Jan. 25 vs. Toronto Raptors

Latest Stories

  • Fantasy Basketball Values: Why you should cut ties with a big riser, and add an underrated faller

    Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus hones in on a pair of players moving in completely opposite directions in the NBA landscape.

  • Blue Jays sign international free agent Enmanuel Bonilla to franchise-record bonus

    The 16-year-old corner outfielder signed for $4.1 million, the largest bonus in franchise history.

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Gino Odjick, Canucks fan favourite, dead at 52

    Former Vancouver Canucks enforcer and fan favourite Gino Odjick has died at the age of 52. His death was confirmed by the team and his sister, Dina Odjick, on Sunday. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," Dina wrote on Facebook. Odjick played in the NHL from 1990 to 2002, including eight years in Vancouver and two in Montreal. He also played for the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers, recording a career total 64 goals, 73 assists and 2,567 pena

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Tatum, Celtics roll past Hornets for 6th straight victory

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 17 of his 33 points in a pivotal third quarter, Malcolm Brogdon added 30 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets 122-106 on Saturday night to push their winning streak to six. Al Horford had 16 points and Marcus Smart added 13 points and 12 assists for the Celtics, who made 19 3-pointers and erased a 16-point, first-half deficit. LaMelo Ball finished with 31 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Charlotte. Terry Rozier had 21 poin

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Morant says sensational slam in Indy was his best one yet

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — To Ja Morant, the answer was a slam dunk. His ferocious jam Saturday night was his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he said, because of its difficulty, when asked if it topped his rapidly expanding collection of sensational slams. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” Morant's dunk came in the third quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies' 130-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers. He drove left into the middle of the lane, put the ball in his right hand and pulled

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. Lawrence engineered the winning drive, highlighted by Travis Etienne's 25-yard run on a fourth-and-1 play, and put the Jaguars in position for Riley Patterson's 36-yard field goal on the final play. It capped a 27-point comeback,

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Hughes, Bratt lead Devils' 6-2 rout of Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored two goals in the New Jersey Devils' third straight victory, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey's three-goal first period. He added his 28th goal of the season in the final minutes of a blowout win in the first stop of the Devils' four-game West Coast road swing. Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, while Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton

  • Kessler's 20 points, 21 rebounds help Jazz beat T-Wolves

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah, which had seven players score in double-digits in its third win in four games. Anthony Edwards scored 17 of his 29 points in the third quarter and D’Angelo Russell added 21 points for Minnesota, which strugg

  • Former CFL/NFL head coach Trestman believes Rourke in good place with Jaguars

    Marc Trestman believes Nathan Rourke is in very good hands. Rourke, the CFL's top Canadian last season, signed a three-year deal Sunday with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 24-year-old Victoria native spent his first two seasons of pro football with the B.C. Lions after being bypassed in the 2021 NFL draft. Sophomore Trevor Lawrence, drafted first overall in 2021, is firmly entrenched as Jacksonville's starter. But Trestman, a former CFL and NFL head coach, said Rourke will benefit from not only w

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Laine has 10th hat trick, Blue Jackets end road skid

    DETROIT (AP) — Patrik Laine had his 10th NHL hat trick and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a 10-game road losing streak, holding off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Laine, whose previous hat trick came Feb. 17 last season against Chicago, had gone scoreless in his last nine games. Vladislav Gavrikov also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Johnny Gaudreau and Jack Roslovic had two assists apiece. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for his first victory since Dec. 11. Olli Maatta, Jake Wa

  • Hockey world remembers Gino Odjick: 'Tough guy with a kind heart'

    The Vancouver Canucks legend died on Sunday at the age of 52.

  • Turnovers a concern for Bills, Allen as they prep for Cincy

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ turnover troubles haven’t caught up to them just yet. The question is, how many more self-induced errors, blown leads and sudden offensive lulls can the Bills overcome before those inefficiencies derail the team from its Super Bowl aspirations? Allen’s ability to shrug off his mistakes and a stout defensive effort were enough for Buffalo to eke out a 34-31 wild-card playoff win over Miami. The injury-depleted Dolphins, who came in havin