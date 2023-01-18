Kings-Lakers gameday live: LeBron James nears scoring record; Anthony Davis injury update

Note: Come back to this story throughout the day for the latest news, notes and injury updates on today’s game.

The Kings will likely see LeBron James for the last time before he breaks the all-time NBA scoring record when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena.

The Kings (24-18) have already faced the Lakers (20-24) three times this season. The Kings won the first two games 120-114 and 134-120 before suffering a 136-134 loss on Jan. 7 in Sacramento.

The Kings are first in the Pacific Division and fourth in the Western Conference, just one game behind the New Orleans Pelicans for third. The Kings are six games over .500 for the first time since April 2006 with a chance to go seven games over for the first time since the end of the 2004-05 season, when they finished 50-32.

James, 38, is listed as questionable due to left ankle soreness, but he played against the Houston Rockets on Monday. Before the game, Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. reminded James that he played against Smith’s father, who was a backup center with the Kings when James made his NBA debut in Sacramento on Oct. 29, 2003, at Arco Arena.

Smith, 19, was five months old at the time.

“You feel old, don’t you?” Smith asked.

Apparently not. James put up 48 points, eight rebounds and nine assists to help the Lakers snap a three-game losing streak with a 140-132 victory over the Rockets.

James, an 18-time All-Star and four-time MVP, is averaging 29.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists in his 20th NBA season. He has scored 38,072 points since that night in Sacramento, where he posted 25 points and nine assists in his first game after coming out of high school as the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

The only man ahead of James on the NBA’s career scoring list is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who scored 38,387 points during his illustrious 20-year career. James needs 316 points to break Abdul-Jabbar’s record.

Based on his current scoring average, and barring games missed due to rest or injury, James should break the record on or about Feb. 7, when the Lakers return from a five-game road trip to play the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers will then host the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9 in a TNT game before coming to Northern California to face the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 11 in an ABC game.

Story continues

Anthony Davis update

The Lakers have ruled Anthony Davis (foot), Austin Reaves (hamstring) and Lonnie Walker IV (knee) out for Wednesday’s game against the Kings.

Davis, an eight-time All-Star, has been out since Dec. 16 with a stress reaction and bone spur in his right foot. The Lakers have gone 8-8 during his current absence.

Davis is averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 blocks. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Davis is expected to resume running on the court this week and aims to return to the lineup by early February, shortly before the All-Star break.

Kings at Lakers

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Crypto.com Arena

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: Sactown Sports 1140

Odds: TBD

Over/under: TBD

Injury report

Kings: OUT — Kings: OUT — Keon Ellis (G League); Neemias Queta (G League).

Lakers: QUESTIONABLE — LeBron James (ankle). OUT — Anthony Davis (foot); Scott Pippen Jr. (G League); Austin Reaves (hamstring); Lonnie Walker IV (knee).

Jan. 18 at Los Angeles Lakers

Jan. 20 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Jan. 21 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Jan. 23 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Jan. 25 vs. Toronto Raptors