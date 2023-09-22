Kings’ Keegan Murray and Kevin Huerter represent Iowa, New York at 49ers-Giants NFL game

Keegan Murray has an Iowa connection to the San Francisco 49ers while Sacramento Kings teammate Kevin Huerter is a lifelong fan of the New York Giants.

With the start of NBA training camp less than two weeks away, Murray and Huerter couldn’t pass up the opportunity to watch the 49ers face the Giants on Thursday Night Football at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Murray was spotted on the 49ers sideline before the game got underway. Murray was later photographed in a suite with his arm around Huerter’s shoulder. Both players were smiling, but Huerter, who had his arms crossed, couldn’t have liked what he was seeing.

Keegan and Kev linked up to catch the @49ers home opener pic.twitter.com/79x35vBPSd — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) September 22, 2023

Huerter, a New York native who was named Mr. New York Basketball in 2016, posted a photo to Instagram with a Santa Clara pin drop and the words “Giants Country,” but that it was not.

Brock Purdy threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns to help the 49ers remain undefeated with a 30-12 victory over the Giants. Deebo Samuel caught six passes for 129 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown strike in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Murray is an Iowa native who came to the Kings from the University of Iowa as the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team after making a rookie-record 206 3-point goals to help the Kings reach the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

Murray’s twin brother, Kris, is preparing for his rookie season with the Portland Trail Blazers after being selected from Iowa with the No. 23 pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Murray attended the game with his father, Kenyon Murray, a 49ers fan who was a four-year basketball standout at University of Iowa from 1992-96. They were likely in attendance to support 49ers tight end George Kittle, who had seven catches for 90 yards. Kittle, who was born in Wisconsin but grew up in Iowa, came out of the University of Iowa as a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Kenyon Murray posted photos from the game on Instagram with a caption that read: “Awesome night for TNF watching my favorite team get a W!! Great seeing #85 (Kittle) go to work!! Go 9ers!!”