Kings-Jazz gameday live: Fox says Golden 1 can be one of NBA’s best homecourt advantages

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox felt the roar of the Sacramento crowd when he hit a go-ahead jumper with just over a minute remaining in a dramatic 127-126 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

Fox hopes to lead the Kings to another victory when they conclude a six-game homestand against the Utah Jazz on Friday at Golden 1 Center.

The Kings (18-15) have posted six consecutive home sellouts dating back to a Nov. 30 game against the Indiana Pacers. They lost three of four to start the current homestand, but they have a chance to finish 3-3 before going on the road to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

The Jazz (19-18) is coming off back-to-back losses to the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors.

The Kings are seventh in the Western Conference. They are 10-7 at home and 8-8 on the road. Fox believes they could reestablish what was once one of the best homecourt advantages in the NBA.

“We have a crowd that’s going to show up night in and night out,” Fox said. “It’s funny because the new guys, this is kind of their first glimpse of this, whereas I’ve been here for some years, so I’ve seen the good, the bad, but every night this year, it’s been fantastic for us, and, honestly, we want to have a better record at home than we do.

“Obviously, on the road, I think we’re .500, so if you can go .500 for the year on the road, that’s great, that’s a big positive. But for us, we have to be better at home, especially knowing the type of fans that we have. This should be one of the best homecourt advantages in, truthfully, all of sports.”

Latest on Sabonis

Kings center Domantas Sabonis was not listed on the team’s injury report Thursday.

Sabonis returned to the lineup in Wednesday’s victory over the Nuggets after missing one game with an avulsion fracture of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb. Sabonis finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, posting his 11th consecutive double-double.

Story continues

Sabonis told The Sacramento Bee the possibility of surgery has not been ruled out, but he is hoping to play through the injury.

Lyles questionable

The Kings are listing forward Trey Lyles as questionable for Friday’s game against the Jazz due to a right calf contusion. Lyles is averaging 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds this season. He had five points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in Wednesday’s win over the Nuggets.

Jazz at Kings

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Golden 1 Center

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: Sactown Sports 1140

Odds: Kings -3.0

Over/under: 239.5

Injury report

Jazz: OUT — Johnny Juzang (G League); Micah Potter (G League).

Kings: QUESTIONABLE — Trey Lyles (calf). OUT — Keon Ellis (G League); Chima Moneke (G League).

Dec. 30 vs. Utah Jazz

Jan. 1 at Memphis Grizzlies

Jan. 3 at Utah Jazz

Jan. 4 vs. Atlanta Hawks

Jan. 7 vs. Los Angeles Lakers