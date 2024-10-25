Kings host the Utah Hockey Club after Foegele's 2-goal game

Utah Hockey Club (4-3-1, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (4-2-2, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Utah Hockey Club after Warren Foegele's two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Kings' 3-2 win.

Los Angeles has gone 1-0-0 in home games and 4-2-2 overall. The Kings have given up 27 goals while scoring 25 for a -2 scoring differential.

Utah is 4-3-1 overall and 2-1-1 in road games. The Utah Hockey Club rank third in the league serving 12.4 penalty minutes per game.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has three goals and five assists for the Kings. Alex Laferriere has scored goals over the last 10 games.

Clayton Keller has four goals and four assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Josh Doan has scored goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-2-2, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Utah Hockey Club: 4-3-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, four penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press