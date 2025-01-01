Kings host the Devils after Kopitar's 2-goal showing

New Jersey Devils (24-13-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-10-5, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -114, Devils -106; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the New Jersey Devils after Anze Kopitar's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Kings' 5-4 win.

Los Angeles has a 21-10-5 record overall and a 12-2-1 record on its home ice. The Kings have gone 19-0-2 in games they score three or more goals.

New Jersey is 24-13-3 overall and 12-7-0 on the road. The Devils have committed 154 total penalties (3.9 per game) to rank seventh in NHL play.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. The Devils won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Laferriere has scored 13 goals with 13 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Nico Hischier has 18 goals and 16 assists for the Devils. Timo Meier has scored five goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Devils: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, five assists, four penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

