Kings hold off late Canadiens comeback effort to earn 4-2 victory

MONTREAL — The Los Angeles Kings took a three-goal lead and held off a late comeback effort to earn a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Anze Kopitar and Viktor Arvidsson each scored first-period goals for Los Angeles (15-11-4). Alexander Edler added another while Adrian Kempe scored an empty netter.

In his second start for the Kings this season, Pheonix Copley grabbed his second consecutive win. The North Pole, Alaska native gave his teammates an early Christmas present by making 20 saves.

Mike Hoffman and Cole Caufield replied for Montreal (13-12-2). Jake Allen made 31 saves.

The Kings took an early lead with two goals just 19 seconds apart. Kevin Fiala found Kopitar with a backhand pass from behind Montreal’s net and the Slovenian beat Allen with a five-hole wrist shot 9:34 into the first period.

Arvidsson doubled Los Angeles’ lead with a swift wrist shot from atop the left faceoff circle.

The Canadiens have struggled to get going in the opening frame in their last four home games. The Habs conceded eight goals and scored one in their last four opening frames at the Bell Centre.

Caufield was inches from finding Montreal’s opening goal in the third period when his slap shot from the point hit the crossbar. The referees reviewed the play, while Montreal celebrated as if it was a goal, but confirmed that the winger’s shot had hit the iron.

Los Angeles took a three-goal lead 9:12 into the third when Edler deflected Blake Lizotte’s shot from the point for his first goal of the season.

Hoffman spoiled Copley’s shutout hopes at 11:41 of the third period, when he took a pass from Kaiden Guhle and scored from the left faceoff circle with a wrister.

Caufield cut the Canadiens’ deficit to one goal with just over two minutes remaining. His shot from along the boards was mishandled by Copley and ended its path in the back of the net.

Montreal pulled Allen, then called for a timeout with 1:02 left, but Kempe put the game away scoring an empty-netter with a backhand shot from his own hash-marks.

FIALA FLYING

Kevin Fiala has found his stride in his first season with the Kings. The native of St. Gallen, Switzerland picked up 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) in 30 games.

DANAULT RETURNS

Centre Phillip Danault returned to Montreal to play the Canadiens as a King for a second time. Danault picked up one assist and was cheered by the Bell Centre crowd when his helper was announced.

UP NEXT

The Canadiens will host the Calgary Flames on Monday.

The Kings will continue their six-game road trip with a visit to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2022.

Tristan D'Amours, The Canadian Press