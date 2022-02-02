Kings guard Terence Davis undergoes surgery to repair tendon injury. Here’s the prognosis

Kings guard Terence Davis will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair a damaged tendon in his right wrist, the team said.

The Kings announced that Davis underwent successful surgery to repair an ECU tendon injury. The surgery was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

Davis, 24, is expected to make a full recovery and will be reevaluated in about three months, the Kings said. There are less than 10 weeks remaining in the regular season.

Davis was injured on a driving layup with 6:28 to play in the second quarter of a 128-75 loss to the Boston Celtics on Jan. 25. He went down hard under the basket after being fouled by Aaron Nesmith. In addition to the wrist injury, Davis also received six stitches to repair a laceration above his right eye.

Davis was an NBA All-Rookie Second Team selection with the Toronto Raptors in 2020 after going undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2019. The Kings acquired Davis from the Raptors last season at the trade deadline.

Sacramento re-signed Davis on a two-year, $8 million deal in August. He averaged 10.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 30 games for the Kings this season.