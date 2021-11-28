Kings gameday live: Ja Morant out for Grizzlies; Barnes, Holmes, Harkless injury updates

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant will miss his first game of the season when the Kings visit FexEdForum on Sunday, but Sacramento still has some injury concerns of its own.

The Kings (8-12) could be without three starters when they play the Grizzlies (9-10) to conclude a brief two-game road trip after beating the Los Angeles Lakers 141-137 in triple-overtime Friday night at Staples Center.

Center Richaun Holmes is not expected to play due to a non-COVID-19-related illness. The illness caused Holmes to miss Friday’s game after he was held out of Wednesday’s 125-121 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers because of a right eye contusion.

Forward Harrison Barnes was listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report Saturday. Barnes hasn’t played since spraining his right foot in Wednesday’s game against the Blazers.

Forward Maurice Harkless is listed as questionable against the Grizzlies. Harkless left Friday’s game with left knee soreness and did not return.

Morant went down with a sprained left knee in a 132-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant will play again this season, but at this point there is no timetable for his return. Morant, the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, is averaging 24.1 points, 6.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds this season.

Sacramento Kings at Memphis Grizzlies

When: 3 p.m.

Where: FedExForum

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: Sports 1140 KHTK

Odds: TBD

Over/under: TBD

Injury report

Kings: QUESTIONABLE — Maurice Harkless (knee). DOUBTFUL — Harrison Barnes (foot). OUT — Richaun Holmes (illness); Neemias Queta (G League); Robert Woodard II (G League).

Grizzlies: OUT — Sam Merrill (ankle); Ja Morant (knee); Yves Pons (G League).

