Kings gameday live: Will Holmes return vs. Spurs? Who’s out due to COVID-19 protocols?

Several players will still be sidelined due to NBA health and safety protocols when the Kings play the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at Golden 1 Center, but one key player could be ready to return.

Kings center Richaun Holmes was upgraded to questionable on the team’s injury report Saturday after missing the past five games with a laceration to his right eye. Marvin Bagley III, Terence Davis, De’Aaron Fox, Louis King, Alex Len and Davion Mitchell are expected to miss a second game due to health and safety protocols as the Kings face their first major COVID-19 outbreak.

The Kings (12-18) would welcome Holmes’ return after losing six players to the league’s protocol system. Holmes is averaging 14.0 points and 9.3 rebounds. Acting coach Doug Christie had only 11 players available in Friday’s 124-105 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, including three G League callups and Justin Robinson, who signed a 10-day contract shortly before tipoff.

The Spurs (11-17) are coming off a 128-126 victory over the Utah Jazz. Keldon Johnson had 24 points and eight rebounds in that contest. Derrick White scored 22 points. Lonnie Walker IV came off the bench to score 19.

San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Golden 1 Center

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: Sports 1140 KHTK

Odds: TBD

Over/under: TBD

Injury report

Spurs: OUT — Devontae Cacok (G League); Zach Collins (ankle); Joshua Primo (G League); Joe Wieskamp (G League).

Kings: QUESTIONABLE — Richaun Holmes (eye). OUT — Marvin Bagley III (health and safety protocols); Terence Davis (health and safety protocols); De’Aaron Fox (health and safety protocols); Louis King (health and safety protocols); Alex Len (health and safety protocols); Davion Mitchell (health and safety protocols).

Note: Check back for updates with the latest news, notes, quotes and injury updates throughout the day leading up to tonight’s game between the Kings and Spurs.