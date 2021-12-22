Kings gameday live: Haliburton’s play since Fox entered protocols; Who’s out vs. Clippers?

Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton has taken his game to another level since De’Aaron Fox and several other teammates entered NBA health and safety protocols last week.

Haliburton has posted three consecutive double-doubles with 20-plus points in each game as the Kings prepare to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center.

Haliburton, a 2021 Rookie of the Year finalist who came out of Iowa State as the No. 12 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, was asked about his mindset as the team’s lead guard with Fox out of the lineup.

“Just play basketball, man,” Haliburton said. “Obviously, we’re down numbers, so the ball’s in my hands a lot more. I’m just trying to play basketball and make the right read at all times, and learn — just learn.”

Over the past three games, Haliburton averaged 24.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 10.7 assists while making 29 of 53 (.547) field-goal attempts and 8 of 15 (.533) from 3-point range. Those numbers are up from his season averages of 12.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Acting Kings coach Doug Christie praised Haliburton for the way he adjusted to a box-and-1 defense in Monday’s 113-98 loss to the Golden State Warriors, saying Haliburton “is processing a lot of that stuff live onstage in the moment” and “figuring out how to decipher it.”

“It is the ultimate respect to Ty to run the box-and-1 against him,” Christie said. “The kid is growing before our eyes every single night and that is big time.”

Fox, Davion Mitchell, Terence Davis, Louis King, Marvin Bagley III, Alex Len and Neemias Queta are all out as the Kings manage their first major COVID-19 outbreak. Haliburton acknowledged he will have another adjustment to make when they return.

“It’s a process,” Haliburton said. “It’s a process of, when they went away, having to step up, and it’s a process of, when they come back, staying aggressive, staying myself, but understanding we’ve got more guys.”

Still sidelined

There was no good news Tuesday evening when the Kings updated their injury report for Wednesday’s game against the Clippers.

Center Richaun Holmes is still questionable after missing the last seven games due to a right eye laceration. Fox, Mitchell, Davis, King, Bagley and Len are expected to miss a fourth consecutive game due to health and safety protocols. Queta will miss his first game after entering the league’s protocol system Tuesday.

Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Golden 1 Center

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: Sports 1140 KHTK

Odds: TBD

Over/under: TBD

Injury report

Clippers: OUT — Isaiah Hartenstein (ankle); Keon Johnson (G League); Kawhi Leonard (knee); Marcus Morris Sr. (health and safety protocols); Jason Preston (foot); Jay Scrubb (G League).

Kings: QUESTIONABLE — Richaun Holmes (eye). OUT — Marvin Bagley III (health and safety protocols); Terence Davis (health and safety protocols); De’Aaron Fox (health and safety protocols); Louis King (health and safety protocols); Alex Len (health and safety protocols); Davion Mitchell (health and safety protocols); Neemias Queta (health and safety protocols).

Note: Check back for updates with the latest news, notes, quotes and injury updates throughout the day leading up to tonight’s game between the Kings and Clippers.