Kings gameday live: DiVincenzo to make Sacramento debut? Will Porzingis play for Wizards?

Domontas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb will try to help the Kings win another one when they open a three-game road trip against the Washington Wizards on Saturday at Capital One Arena. The team was still awaiting word Friday on the availability of Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson.

A new era of Kings basketball began with a 132-119 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday after Sacramento acquired Sabonis, Holiday and Lamb in the trade that sent Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to the Indiana Pacers.

The Kings (21-36) made another move at the trade deadline Thursday, acquiring DiVincenzo, Lyles and Jackson in a four-team trade that sent Marvin Bagley III to the Detroit Pistons. DiVincenzo, Lyles and Jackson could make their Kings debuts against the Wizards if all players involved in the trade pass their physicals in time.

The Wizards (25-29) made some moves of their own, trading away Montrezl Harrell, Spencer Dinwiddie, Davis Bertans and Aaron Holiday to acquire Kristaps Porzingis, Ish Smith, Vernon Carey Jr. and two second-round picks.

Washington’s new additions could be in uniform Saturday as well, but Bradley Beal won’t be. The three-time All-Star underwent season-ending surgery Thursday to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist.

Sacramento Kings at Washington Wizards

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Capital One Arena

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: Sports 1140 KHTK

Odds: TBD

Over/under: TBD

Injury report

Kings: QUESTIONABLE — Maurice Harkless (ankle). OUT — Terence Davis (wrist).

Wizards: OUT — Joel Ayayi (G League); Bradley Beal (wrist); Isaiah Todd (G League); Cassius Winston (G League).