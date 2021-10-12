Kings gameday live: Bagley’s injury; Haliburton, Hield resting; Ben Simmons trade chatter

Sacramento Kings at Portland Trail Blazers

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Moda Center

TV: None

Radio: Sports 1140 KHTK

Odds: Kings -8.5

Injury report

Kings: OUT — Marvin Bagley III (right knee soreness); Tyrese Haliburton (rest); Buddy Hield (rest); Tristan Thompson (rest).

Blazers: OUT — Damian Lillard (rest); CJ McCollum (ankle); Nassir Little (hamstring); Ben McLemore (ankle); Norman Powell (hip); Tony Snell (foot); Cody Zeller (nose).

Ruled out

Several players on both sides have been ruled out for tonight’s game.

Kings forward Marvin Bagley III will be held out due to right knee soreness after missing practice over the weekend. Sacramento will rest Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson, likely leaving the Kings with a starting backcourt of De’Aaron Fox and rookie defensive sensation Davion Mitchell. Kings coach Luke Walton said Bagley and Hield have both experienced some minor knee soreness over the past few days.

The Trail Blazers will rest six-time All-Star Damian Lillard and Robert Covington. C.J. McCollum (ankle), Norman Powell (hip), Nassir Little (hamstring), Ben McLemore (ankle), Tony Snell (foot) and Cody Zeller (nose) have also been ruled out.

Trade talk

The afternoon injury report sparked a fresh round of trade speculation in Sacramento as Kings fans entertained the idea of acquiring All-Star Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers. Some wondered if the Kings were sitting Haliburton, Bagley, Hield and Thompson in anticipation of a trade.

Tim Maxwell of the Kings Herald took the opportunity to have a little fun with the ESPN Trade Machine. Maxwell constructed a trade that would send Haliburton, Hield, Bagley and Thompson to the 76ers for Simmons and Seth Curry.

Sources told The Sacramento Bee the Kings had expressed interest in Simmons in July, but those talks have been tabled as 76ers president Daryl Morey holds out for a bigger return. The Athletic’s David Aldridge recently reported Simmons “would have no problem going to Sacramento, I’m told, so strong is his desire to get out of Philadelphia.”

Note: Updates to come before, during and after the game.