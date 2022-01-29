Kings gameday live: De’Aaron Fox’s status vs. 76ers; Ben Simmons trade talks break down

Jason Anderson
·1 min read
Matt Slocum/AP
There could be some awkward conversation if Kings general manager Monte McNair runs into Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey in line for a hotdog Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center.

The Kings will visit the 76ers a day after sources said Sacramento was moving on from its pursuit of three-time All-Star Ben Simmons. Morey and McNair know each other well from their years with the Houston Rockets, but after six months of discussions, and with less than two weeks remaining before the NBA trade deadline, Morey’s asking price remains too high, sources said.

The Kings (18-32) have lost five in a row and 10 of their last 12. They are 13th in the Western Conference, three games out of the final play-in spot.

De’Aaron Fox is listed as questionable against the 76ers after missing the past three games due to left ankle soreness. Chimezie Metu is questionable with left knee soreness. Terence Davis is out indefinitely with tendon damage in his right wrist.

The 76ers (29-19) have won three in a row and 13 of 16. They are tied for fourth in the Eastern Conference, 2 ½ games behind the Miami Heat for the No. 1 seed.

Seth Curry is questionable for Philadelphia due to left ankle soreness. Shake Milton is out with a back contusion.

Sacramento Kings at Philadelphia 76ers

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Center

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: Sports 1140 KHTK

Odds: TBD

Over/under: TBD

Injury report

Kings: QUESTIONABLE — De’Aaron Fox (ankle); Chimezie Metu (knee). OUT — Terence Davis (wrist).

76ers: QUESTIONABLE — Seth Curry (ankle). OUT — Charles Bassey (G League); Shake Milton (back); Myles Powell (G League); Paul Reed (G League); Ben Simmons (personal); Jaden Springer (G League).

