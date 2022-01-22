Kings gameday: Haliburton’s high school jersey retired; Bucks game moved for 49ers-Packers

Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton had quite a day Friday as he made his way back to his home state for Saturday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Haliburton started the day by breaking some big news on Twitter after learning he had cleared NBA health and safety protocols in time to accompany the team to Wisconsin. He ended the day by getting his old No. 14 jersey retired in a planned ceremony at Oshkosh North High School, which is located about 90 miles north of Milwaukee.

Haliburton is expected to return to the lineup when the Kings (18-29) play the Bucks (29-19) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Fiserv Forum. The NBA moved the game up an hour to avoid a direct conflict with the NFC playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers, which is scheduled to kickoff at 5:15 p.m. at Lambeau Field.

Haliburton missed the past two games after entering the league’s protocol system prior to Sunday’s game against the Houston Rockets. Sacramento lost that game and Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, falling to two of the worst teams in the NBA. Haliburton has missed a total of four games this season. The Kings lost all four games.

Haliburton, the No. 12 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, is averaging 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists in his second season out of Iowa State. The 2021 Rookie of the Year finalist has emerged as the team’s primary playmaker over the past several weeks, averaging 8.8 assists in December and 8.5 in January.

They’ve seen this sort of excellence before from Haliburton back in his hometown, where he led Oshkosh North to its first state championship in 2018. Haliburton went 18 of 18 at the free-throw line to finish with 31 points in the championship game against Brookfield East.

Several members of the Kings organization joined Haliburton for his jersey retirement Friday night in Oshkosh. A number of them shared the moment on social media, including assistant coach Rico Hines and teammates such as Harrison Barnes, Maurice Harkless, Buddy Hield, Chimezie Metu and Davion Mitchell.

Sacramento Kings at Milwaukee Bucks

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Fiserv Forum

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: Sports 1140 KHTK

Odds: Bucks -9.5

Over/under: 230.5

Injury report

Kings: None.

Bucks: Not yet submitted.