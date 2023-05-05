King's Friday night dinner to serve up kosher coronation chicken for Chief Rabbi

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said the Royal family had been 'exceptionally genuine' in their concern for meeting the requests of religious leaders - Jonathan Brady/PA

The Chief Rabbi will be served kosher coronation chicken for his Friday night dinner at Clarence House after making a special request to officials.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, along with his wife, Valerie, are spending the night with the King and Queen consort ahead of the Coronation at Westminster Abbey so that they may attend the historic service while still adhering to the laws of Shabbat.

Since the Coronation service will occur on a Saturday, the Jewish sabbath, the Chief Rabbi will not be able to travel by car, in accordance with the observance of religious law.

There is less than a mile distance between the royal residence of Clarence House and Westminster Abbey, meaning that the orthodox Jewish couple will be able to walk to the ceremony.

Speaking to The Telegraph before preparing to go to the royal residence, the Chief Rabbi said that he and his wife had been “so touched by the sensitivity and respect” that the King had shown regarding their stay.

He also revealed that kosher caterers were being brought in especially for the event.

Asked what he will be eating for dinner, he said: “It will be a very traditional, proper Friday night dinner. We were asked if we had any special requests - and we said 'yes please, coronation chicken'. And so kosher coronation chicken will be prepared for us.”

However, he did not yet know who he and his wife would be dining with. He also said that Friday's caterer is not just kosher, but also kosher for Shabbat, meaning that they will keep the food warm without using electricity.

Royals 'exceptionally genuine'

Many orthodox Jews use hot plates or warming trays for this purpose so that they can adhere to the rules of Shabbat while still eating hot food on Friday nights.

The Chief Rabbi said that he and his wife have been guests at a number of royal palaces before, including Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Holyroodhouse Palace. Regarding kosher catering, he said: “they’ve got it down to a fine art”.

“The extent of the concern is just palpable from all of the staff in Clarence House wanting to get everything right, bringing in the kosher caterer, enabling us to light candles, make kiddush [Jewish prayer before meals], and do what we usually do on Shabbat,” he added.

Chief Rabbi Mirvis said that he saw the King and Queen at the Coronation garden party on Thursday at Buckingham Palace and he was “thanking them enormously for their kind hospitality in anticipation of the sabbath” when the King said: “Is there anything else? Is everything okay? Can we do anything else to facilitate your requirements?”

“It was so genuine,” the Chief Rabbi said, “and we appreciate it enormously”.

“The Royal Family are exceptionally genuine in their concern for members of other faiths that their needs or requirements would be catered for. And it's not just us. It's all the members of other faiths.”

A 'big privilege to have a small part'

As well as monarch, King Charles III is also Supreme Governor of the Church of England and Defender of Faith. However, he has reiterated his commitment to interfaith integration and dialogue.

As a result, there will be a multi-faith element to the Coronation service, with representatives from a number of religions other than Christianity having a role in the service and taking part in a series of processions.

Furthermore, when the regalia is presented to the King, Sikh, Muslim, Hindu and Jewish peers will take part, handing over items that do not have Christian meaning nor symbolism.

The Chief Rabbi said: “It is certainly part of the King's outlook and his intention to be the champion of all faiths and to make the adherents of all faiths in the country absolutely comfortable being true to their religion, and it will indeed be historic, the very first occasion on which faith leaders outside of Christianity will have a role to play in the Coronation, as I feel very privileged to be numbered amongst them.”

“It’s a very special occasion,” he added. “It's an historic occasion. Our nation hasn't seen a Coronation in more than 70 years. And it's a big privilege that we get to have a small part in it.”

