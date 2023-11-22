Kings forward Trey Lyles set to make season debut vs. Pelicans; Keegan Murray likely out

The Sacramento Kings will likely be without forward Keegan Murray when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at Smoothie King Center, but they are expecting the return of fellow forward Trey Lyles, who would be making his season debut following a preseason calf injury.

Murray didn’t reemerge from Sacramento’s locker room after halftime in Monday’s 129-93 blowout loss in New Orleans due to a lower back injury. He was not seen at the end of shootaround Wednesday morning before the team’s second consecutive meeting with the Pelicans.

Lyles was a full participant, two days after participating in a full-court, five-on-five scrimmage before Monday’s game. Lyles suffered an injury to his left calf during warmups before the Oct. 18 preseason game against the Golden State Warriors.

Lyles during last season’s playoff run was a key member of the bench unit, scoring 7.6 points in 16.9 minutes per game while shooting 36.3% from 3-point range. He could give Sacramento’s reserve unit, which ranks seventh in offensive rating, a lift and offer the Kings another option at center, where he played sparingly last season, while reserve Alex Len continues to miss time with an ankle injury.

Murray’s prognosis, meanwhile, is unknown. The second-year player is averaging 13.2 points per game while playing a larger role both offensively and defensively. His field goal percentage has dipped from 45.3% as a rookie to 39.0% this season. Notably, his 3-point accuracy has dipped from 41.1% last season, when he set an NBA record for made 3s by a rookie, to 28.7% this season.

The Kings don’t appear concerned about the early-season sample size given they’re asking Murray to take on larger responsibilities ball handling and playmaking while also guarding opponents’ top wing players. Murray is shooting 28.4% on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers after making 41.3% last season.

Guard Chris Duarte, who also left Monday’s game in New Orleans with a left hand injury, was a full participant at Wednesday’s shootaround and is expected to be available to play Wednesday night. Same for Kevin Huerter, who continues to receive treatment for a left hand injury that caused him to miss Sunday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks. Huerter played on Monday and scored 10 points in 23 minutes.

Sasha Vezenkov, who could see his minutes decrease with Lyles back in the mix, participated in shootaround after missing Monday’s game with a thumb injury. Guard Keon Ellis (ankle), Len and Jordan Ford (G-League) have been ruled out.