Kings forward Domantas Sabonis out vs. Nuggets with thumb fracture

Domantas Sabonis isn’t able to play through his thumb injury after all.

The Sacramento Kings forward was ruled out of Tuesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets due to an avulsion fracture in his right thumb.

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (right thumb - avulsion fracture) has been ruled out vs. the Nuggets tonight. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) December 28, 2022

Sabonis first sustained the injury late in the Kings’ loss to the Washington Wizards on Friday. The team said on Monday that Sabonis was diagnosed with a fracture of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb, but that he was going to play through the injury.

Yet after missing the team’s shootaround and then Tuesday’s game, playing through his injury clearly isn’t a viable option.

It’s unclear how long Sabonis will be out. He’s averaged 17.9 points and a league-best 12.4 rebounds this season. He was traded to Sacramento in the middle of last season as part of a deal that sent Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton and Tristan Thompson to the Indiana Pacers.

The Kings enter Tuesday’s game, the first of a back-to-back matchup with the Nuggets, in sixth in the Western Conference standings. They’ve won three of their last five.

Sabonis isn’t the only member of the Kings out on Tuesday night and for the foreseeable future. Kings coach Mike Brown entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Tuesday. It’s unclear when he’ll be able to coach again. Assistant Jordi Fernandez will coach in his place.