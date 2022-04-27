Kings face the Kraken on 4-game win streak

Los Angeles Kings (43-27-10, third in the Pacific) vs. Seattle Kraken (26-47-6, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken +152, Kings -181; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Kings take on Seattle.

The Kraken are 13-34-0 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is last in the NHL shooting 28.8 shots per game.

The Kings are 11-10-3 against division opponents. Los Angeles is 32nd in the league with 35.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

Seattle took down Los Angeles 6-1 in the last meeting between these teams on March 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCann has 48 total points for the Kraken, 26 goals and 22 assists. Jordan Eberle has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 34 goals and has 53 points. Phillip Danault has 9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Kings: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (knee), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body), Haydn Fleury: day to day (upper body).

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

